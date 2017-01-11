France – Luxury VM awaiting Norway

The Handball World Cup is the best ever for participants. General aviation and limited service await Sander Sagosen and the other Norwegian guys.

No expense has been spared for the 24 teams. Everything is just a keystroke away.

– I’ve never experienced anything like it.

Just go in with iPad and enter what you want. Some ask for extra water, what type of food there is and extra towels to name a few, says Gry Hege Knutsen to news station news agency NTB.

She is responsible for all the practical needs of the Norwegian team. It has given her many strange experiences over the years.

Designated fly

But this time everything is in first class. Norway is going on to the group stage and is awaiting a spesialcharter flight, and there is no question of flying two teams together. No, all the 16 nations will fly separately.

And most of the luggage has been sent ahead with speed TGV train. All the players and managers must have it as easy as possible.

– There is not much you need to do even here, says team chief Christian Berge before their second championship in the job.

Monetary Flooding

The World Cup organizers are budgeting closely with NOK 300 million. France has not had the World Cup since 2001.

This time several elderly French star players say goodbye to gold.

France is in the group with Norway and all the host nation matches are sold out.

In the play offs- and quarterfinals the French guys will play for almost 30,000 spectators at a soccer stadium in Lille.

Norway also face Poland, Brazil, Japan and Russia in the group stage.

The Cup round starts on Saturday next week. Finals are eight days later.

Norway will follow up their surprising 4th place from last year’s European Championships.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today