Killed wife with the children in the house

Killed his wife with the children present

With the couple’s children present in the house, the man in his thirties allegedly killed his wife. The man is also accused of negligent murder of their four-month-old son in 2017.

The police were notified of the murder in the residence at Borgenhaugen outside Sarpsborg at 10 am on Friday. The police received an emergency call and moved out to the address in Moenskogen, where they without further ado arrested the man in his early thirties.

– The police quickly came to the scene and found a woman who was severely injured. She was later declared dead on the spot. The accused was married to the deceased and they have two minor children together, police lawyer Behring Mirzaei informs.

Children present

The couple’s two children were present in the house when the police arrived at the house. They were immediately handed over to the child welfare service. Neigbours that Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad have received information from, allegedly witnessed a little boy – with blood on him – earlier in the day.

The responsible police officer on the spot, Arve Hermansen, informed VG that it was the indicted man who notified about the murder.

During a press conference at the police house in Ski, the police informed that the children will be questioned in adapted interviews on Saturday.

Indicted for murder

The man is also accused of negligent murder of his own four-month-old son in February 2017, the police reports.

– The case is not yet scheduled for main hearing in court, Mirzaei says.

The accusation was made by public prosecutor Andreas Schei on December 3rd, but in consultation with the defendant, the prosecution decided that they should wait until Christmas to serve the charge to the man

– I talked to the police and we agreed to wait, so he didn’t have to relate to that message immediately before Christmas. The charge was to be proclaimed to him after New Year’s Eve, his defence lawyer, Reidar Steinsvik, tells NRK.

Child’s Bathtub

The man’s four-month-old son was found dead in a small bathtub in Sarpsborg on February 16th, 2017. The father was initially charged with having left the boy in a helpless state. The subsequent police investigation led to the sharpening of the charge to negligent murder.

The man has denied guilt in this case. He was detained for several months after the death but was finally released by the Borgarting Court of Appeal last summer under the condition that he should report daily to the police. He was ordered to hand in his travel documents to the police. This because the court felt there was a real danger that he could attempt to leave Norway before the case is processed.

