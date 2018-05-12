Kongsberg Group to hire 150 people

The Kongsberg Group has gotten much more to do and will employ 150 new employees in Eastern Norway.

Drammen Tidende writes that after several rounds of cutting down staff, a nice announcement has come from the Kongsberg Group.

“We will employ 150 people in total. Most of them here in Kongsberg, but also in Horten and Asker,” says the Group’s HR manager, Hans Petter Blokkum.

The crew is due to several missions within air defense, spacecraft, the F35 and for Kongsberg Maritime.

The Kongsberg Group currently has around 6,700 employees.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today