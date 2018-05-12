Kongsberg Group to hire 150 people

TOPICS:
NASAMS Oman Andøya KongsbergKONGSBERG, in partnership with Raytheon, is offering one of the most modern and flexible medium-range air defence systems in the world: NASAMS - Surface Launched AMRAAM System. Photo: Kongsberg Group

Posted By: Victoria Garza 12. May 2018

The Kongsberg Group has gotten much more to do and will employ 150 new employees in Eastern Norway.

 

Drammen Tidende writes that after several rounds of cutting down staff, a nice announcement has come from the Kongsberg Group.

“We will employ 150 people in total. Most of them here in Kongsberg, but also in Horten and Asker,” says the Group’s HR manager, Hans Petter Blokkum.

The crew is due to several missions within air defense, spacecraft, the F35 and for Kongsberg Maritime.

The Kongsberg Group currently has around 6,700 employees.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kongsberg Group to hire 150 people"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*