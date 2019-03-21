Arab Film Days is Norway’s only film festival that shows films exclusively from, and about, the Arab World. 2019 sees the festival’s ninth iteration kick off. From 20-24 March, Vika’s movie theatres will fill up with people, seeing 24 films from many different Arab countries. Come see screenings, panel debates, conversations with directors, and join the party.

This year’s programme is packed with films from countries like Morocco, Palestine, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Some films are award winning and have been screened at big film festivals, and some are brand new, less known works that have been selected especially for the festival. See the full programme here. Read more about Arab Film Days 2019

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today