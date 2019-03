Hot bucket list candidate: the Ice Music Festival Norway

Norway has a lot of attractions. Some of these are only meaningful in cold countries such as Norway. One unique attraction is the Ice Music Festival Norway. Read on to learn more about this fascinating event.





A voice from inside an Igloo is heard by an expectant audience in a Norwegian village at -24 °C.

It is the coolest place to perform for four musicians, as their instruments are made completely of ice.

The Ice Music Festival was first launched by the Norwegian Musician Terje Isungset in 2006 at Geilo in South-Eastern Norway. Today, the event is run by a group of volunteers in cooperation with Visit Geilo.

The Ice Music Festival is unique because everything, including the venue, instruments, and art, is made of ice and snow.

The event takes place yearly at first full moon at the village of Geilo. Geilo is situated 195 kilometres west of Oslo. The drive is well worth the effort for those who are both music lovers and not hyper-sensitive to cold weather!

This year’s Ice Music Festival was also held in the village of Finse from February 14th to16th.

Melting as you play

The performance provides the most interesting music to be found in Norway. The Xylophone, chlorophyll and wind instrument are all made of ice from a local frozen lake.

The only problem with these instruments is that when they are played, most of them will be destroyed by long time use.

“It’s not easy to work with instruments that are melting at any moment,” Founder of the Ice Music Festival, Terje Isungset explains.

Isungset makes it easier for himself to play his instrument wearing thick woollen gloves. His colleague on the harp is less fortunate and has to remove his hand protection in order to join in.

As the night approaches, one of the band’s members is playing a wind instrument that trembles as it melts. After the festival, there is nothing left of some instruments. They are reduced to fast-freezing puddles. However, some of these ice structures are still useable. If they are small enough, they could be stored in a freezer, but we have to wait and see if they will remain reusable until next year.

This article is written by our contributor, Ali Ashrafi, to be shared with the esteemed readers of Norway Today.

© Ali Ashrafi / #