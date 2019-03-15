Review of the Cocospy Phone Locator

Cocospy Review: Free Phone Locator for Parents

If you want to track someone’s smartphone and see what they do with it, you can easily do it with a third-party app. Don’t worry; you won’t give yourself away with the advancement in smartphone and surveillance technology. Remember to adhere to the laws regarding privacy, though.





Following, we are going to review a premium tracker and spy app, Cocospy. We will discuss each detail about this product, and conclude why you should or shouldn’t invest in it.

Introduction to Cocospy

Cocospy free phone locator is a premium cellphone tracker app. Top publications around the world have reviewed it. Some of the publications that featured this app in their articles are Forbes, New York Times, CNET, Toms Guide and others. Cocospy is used and loved by its millions of users around the world.

Features

Cocospy is a premium spy and tracking app. It comes equipped with cutting-edge features that let you track your target without giving yourself away. Following, we are going to describe every feature in detail:

Website Browsing History

It lets you analyze what the target does on the internet as you can see their browsing history. You can have it filtered to suit your preferences.

Cell Phone Tracking

With Cocospy at your disposal, you can see the whereabouts f your target in real time. The story doesn’t end here; you can also see their location history and keep tabs on where they have been all the time.

Call Tracking

Now track the target’s contacts and call activities. You can also view the details of contacts and highlight contacts that look rather suspicious to you. You need information from your kid’s contact list. It can be downloaded easily from the target’s phone.

The app gives you access to send and received calls. It also offers information on how much time does the target spends on calls, and to whom they speak. With this app, you will be notified instantly if the target visits a restricted area.

WhatsApp Monitoring

Now you can view the target’s activities on WhatsApp. You can see the numbers of people chatting with the target. This app even lets you see their group and monitor the content they exchange with each other.

Text Messages

See the text messages sent and received by the target. This gives you a better idea of what’s currently going on with them.

Social Media Monitoring

If you wanted to keep a close eye on their social media activity, you could easily do it with Cocospy. You can see the sent and receive messages on Facebook, Snapchat and other networks. You can also see the content being shared on these platforms.

Media Tracking

You can remotely access their device and see images, video, and other content. The app grants you easy access to their data so you can keep a close eye on the target.

The best thing about this app is, it doesn’t need you to jailbreak or root your device. It doesn’t matter if you use Android or iOS; you will have no trouble installing or setting up this app.

How to Use Cocospy?

You can use this app to keep track of someone else activities. You don’t need to spend a lot of time and effort to do it now. Moreover, this app is easy to install and use, so you don’t have to be a tech geek to use it.

Just download the app from its official website and install it on your device as well as the target’s device. Don’t worry; the app only takes a few minutes to access. So, you won’t need the target’s device for very long. Once you have done it, you can keep track of the target using their phone.

This is the call log tab. Cocospy provides you every detail you want to know including time and duration of calls made from the target device.

This app features an easy to understand interface. You won’t have any issue using this app. In case you face any issue, you can contact the customer support to refer to the guide that comes with this app.

Verdict

Surveillance or Phone monitoring is not a new thing; its an age-old technology. Thanks to the advancement in smartphone technology, you can now tap into someone’s cellphone use. Cocospy is a premium app that effectively monitors the target’s activities without giving your ID away.





