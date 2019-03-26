Webcasts from American Citizens Abroad 

American Citizens Abroad begins a series of Webcasts on tax

Beginning March 13th, ACAGF will host a series of Webcasts for the recently introduced legislation, The Tax Fairness for Americans Abroad Act (H.R.7358) (TFAA).

American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation (ACAGF) is section 501(c)(3) sister organization of American Citizens Abroad (ACA). ACAGF’s mission is to support education and research on issues affecting Americans living and working abroad.

TFAA was introduced in December of 2018 by Representative George Holding (R-NC). The bill changes existing citizenship-based taxation rules (CBT), in US tax law, to residency-based taxation (RBT). RBT is sometimes referred to as territoriality for individuals. The approach has attracted bipartisan support and is widely supported by the community of US citizens living and working overseas.

The ACAGF Webcasts will serve to provide more information on the bill to the community and other interested parties. In attendance will be Matt Stross, Tax Counsel for Representative Holding. Mr Stross will talk about the provisions of TFAA, where it stands currently, and next steps. ACA management along with other presenters will also discuss how this potential change in US law will affect individual filing requirements and investment strategies.

“ACAGF and ACA, along with the community of Americans overseas, are excited about TFAA and our organizations want to do all they can to support efforts and see that the legislation is enacted,” says Jonathan Lachowitz, ACA Chairman.

“Introduction of TFAA in the last Congress is a big first step in getting residency-based legislation enacted. There is still lots to be worked out with the legislation and these Webcasts will help with that process,” adds Charles Bruce, ACAGF Chairman and ACA Legal Counsel.

The first Webcasts, with both on-site and dial-in attendance options, will be held on March 13th in Geneva, Switzerland and March 14th in Zurich (5:30–7:00 CET). Other Webcasts will be added in cities in Canada, Mexico, the Far East, South America, and the Middle East, in the coming weeks.

“Response to the webcasts has been very positive and the community has written ACA and ACAGF expressing how important it was for them to hear about this legislation from the Office of Representative Holding. ACA will be working to make the content from these webcasts more widely available in the coming days,” adds ACA Executive Director Marylouise Serrato.

