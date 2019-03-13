Norwegian will send the entire MAX bill to Boeing

Norwegian does not want to have any losses because the company’s 737 MAX aircraft are on the ground and will send the entire bill to the supplier, Boeing.

So said communications manager, Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen of Norwegian to E24 news.

‘’We’re going to send the whole bill to Boeing.

Norwegian should not have any financial burden for a brand new aircraft not to be used in traffic’’ said the communications manager.

He believes the airline has a legal basis for this, even though the US government or Boeing itself have not made the decision to ground the aircraft.

‘’Yes, we mean it. This is a completely new type of aircraft and one would expect that it could be used in commercial traffic without delays” said Sandaker-Nielsen.

