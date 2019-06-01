Captain of river cruiser in Budapest charged

Captain of «Norwegian» river cruiser in Budapest charged

The captain of the Norwegian-owned river cruiser «Viking Sigyn», which collided with a tourist boat in Budapest, is charged with causing the accident in a court hearing on Saturday.





The 64-years-old Ukrainian captain is arrested after Wednesday’s accident on the Donau, which most likely cost 28 persons their lives.

A court hearing was held on Saturday, during which the Hungarian prosecutor demand further remand prison. The prosecuting authority maintains that the accident is being investigated as a criminal act

The judge decided that the captain should be detained for 30 days, but opened for him to be released against bail. The premise is that he carries a tracking device and stays in Budapest.

The prosecution has, however, appealed the decision on bail.

South Korean tourists

Seven South Korean tourists have been found dead after the collision near the famous Margaret Bridge linking Buda and Pest. 21 others are still reported as missing.

Strong current, large water flow and dirty waters make the search for the missing persons difficult. It also places obstacles in the way of salvaging the 27-metre long tourist boat «Hableany».

The river cruiser «Viking Sigyn» is owned by shipping company Viking Cruises. Viking Cruises belongs to the Norwegian shipping magnate, Torstein Hagen.

Facts about the shipwreck

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, May 29th, the tourist boat «Hableany», with 35 passengers on board, collided with the cruise ship «Viking Sigyn» on the Danube in Budapest. The collision occurred just off the Margaret Bridge, near the Hungarian capital’s parliament building.

Seven persons, all from South Korea, have been confirmed dead after the incident. 21 persons are still missing. Six of the seven survivors are released from the hospital.

Rainy weather, dirty river water, large water flow and strong current provide for difficult search conditions.

It can take several days to raise the tourist boat. The boat is about 70 years old, built in the former Soviet Union.

It is the Norwegian shipowner Torstein Hagen’s shipping company Viking Cruises who owns «Viking Sigyn». Nobody aboard the river cruiser was injured in the collision.

The Ukrainian Captain of «Viking Sigyn» is charged with criminal negligence.

Video of the accident



© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

