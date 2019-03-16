Whistleblower in Norwegian is fired

A whistleblower in Norwegian Airlines is fired

Norway Today has received information that a whistleblower in Norwegian allegedly has been fired for reporting about, among other things, racist behavior against crew members.









An Austrian pilot has allegedly made racist and anti-gay slurs against several co-workers. The pilot is employed by Norwegian Airlines at its base in Barcelona. Norway Today has access to several statements from both victims and witnesses.

The whistleblower has sent several emails to Norwegian regarding the pilot’s behavior. She has, furthermore, informed several base chiefs about it.

Responses to the whistleblower

These reports have been either stonewalled or been met with generalities by the Head Office at Fornebu.

“Good to hear that this is followed up by you and the BCC [Barcelona base]. It is always wise to try to solve the issues at [the] lowest possible level as you are doing. Give the person direct feedback on unwanted behavior. In many cases, we experience that this result in a change of attitude and behavior. Good luck,” Norwegian writes in October.

The next response is from January 16th and reads:

“Consequences for staff is between management and affected individual. I will never comment on actions taken to any staff. Only [the] affected individual who will receive the consequence is informed about severity. That is how things work. This will mean that you will not know what actions [are] taken to [name of pilot] from the company side. We do not take these things lightly.“

Then nothing before, finally, on March 5th:

“Thank you for your mail. It appears from your mail that you had a sad experience. As always, we need to establish facts, and listen to both sides.“

No action has seemingly been taken against the alleged offender. The whistleblower has, on the other hand, now been fired. This she claims is linked to her frequent queries to the management of Norwegian.

Norwegian boss, Bjørn Kjos, has stated that employees are treated according to Norwegian and EU law, regardless of where they are hired. The official stance of the company is available here.

Racist and homophobic remarks

The pilot is, among other things, accused of ”blowing a gasket” in a hotel lobby. This seemingly over his disliking the placement of a suitcase belonging to a fellow crew member. He allegedly made derogatory, racist remarks towards the co-worker. The incident was witnessed by crew members and bystanders alike.

He has supposedly also referred to American crew members, calling them ”black monkeys”.

He is further accused of being rude to several others, particularly towards a gay co-pilot, but also against female pilots as such.

According to our sources, the pilot continues his harassment and mobbing to this day. This indicates that Norwegian does not take this matter seriously.

If you discount firing the whistleblower, that is.





