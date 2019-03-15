Now you can finally rent an electric scooter in Oslo

Tired of bicycling around? VOI provides an alternative way of travelling green around Oslo with their fancy new electric scooters.

Just download the VOI app, and unlock one of the eye-catching orange beauties for 10 NOK. After that, you’re free to cruise around town for 2 NOK per minute. When you’re done with the scooter, just park it anywhere in central Oslo for somebody else to enjoy. Just make sure you park it somewhere where it doesn’t interfere with pedestrians or traffic.

The scooters have a top-speed of 20 kilometers per hour, so remember to wear a helmet when racing around!

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today