From March, Oslo can boast two new, exclusive hotels right in the city centre. First to open is Clarion Hotel The Hub on 1 March. The Hub, previously known as Royal Christiania, will be Norway’s biggest hotel, with 810 rooms on 13 floors. Sustainability and environmental protection were the guiding principles during the renovation and extension works, which are now completed. The hotel is BREEAM- and ISO 14001-sertified.

On 15 march boutique hotel Amerikalinjen opens for the public. In the 20th century, Amerikalinjen was one of Norway’s largest shipping companies with regular passenger and cargo service across the Atlantic to the USA. The new hotel is located in the former headquarters the shipping line. Read more about Two new hotels to open in Oslo.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today