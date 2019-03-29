You can now get your pass for Tourist in Your Own City

TOPICS:
The official tourist information centre for OsloThe official tourist information centre for Oslo is open every day, all year, in Østbanehallen next to Oslo Central Station..Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 29. March 2019

On 28 April all inhabitants of Oslo and all visitors are invited to explore the city’s many museums and attractions for free with the Tourist in Your Own City-pass (NO: Turist i egen by). This year, passes must be ordered online in advance between 25 March and 12 April – it will not be possible to order passes after that or to get them on the day!

When ordering you can choose if you prefer to receive a code you can use in the Oslo Pass app, or if you want a paper pass.

Read more about You can now get your pass for Tourist in Your Own City

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "You can now get your pass for Tourist in Your Own City"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*