On 28 April all inhabitants of Oslo and all visitors are invited to explore the city’s many museums and attractions for free with the Tourist in Your Own City-pass (NO: Turist i egen by). This year, passes must be ordered online in advance between 25 March and 12 April – it will not be possible to order passes after that or to get them on the day!

When ordering you can choose if you prefer to receive a code you can use in the Oslo Pass app, or if you want a paper pass.

Read more about You can now get your pass for Tourist in Your Own City

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today