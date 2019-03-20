Trump’s wall can affect Rygge airport

Rygge airport project may be stopped by Trump’s wall

The United States is considering reallocating NOK 205 million to upgrade Rygge Airport in Østfold to spend the money to build President Donald Trump’s wall against Mexico instead.





This appears from a 20-page list of military projects that the US Ministry of Defence may reallocate funding from in favour of the construction of Trump’s wall against Mexico, according to Bergens Tidende. The list was published by the Pentagon on Monday.

The Americans have set aside $24.1 million (about NOK 205 million) in the 2019 defence budget towards hangars, taxiway, fire protection, lighting and signage at Rygge. The purpose of the upgrade is to enable the airport to accommodate four fighter aircraft, such as the F-35.

The US President declared a state of emergency in order to be able to raise funding for the controversial wall from other military construction projects, last month.

Fast reaction

The news of the planned financing of an upgrade at Rygge in Østfold was made public in December 2017, when Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad wrote about the matter. The plans are part of the United States European Deterrence Initiative, EDI, along with a number of other military projects in US Allied countries in Europe.

The newspaper wrote that the United States wants to build a so-called Quick Reaction Alert pad (QRA) for fighter jets. The installation was meant to be used by all NATO countries; if there is a need for an increased presence in Norway or Northern Europe.

The initiative was launched as a reaction by then-President Barack Obama to Russia’s aggression in Europe after the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. The Trump administration has maintained its commitment to EDI ever since.

Extensive slashing

“The Americans are in their full right to reallocate their resources according to their own national priorities. Norway has supported and facilitated the investment at Rygge. It will continue to work with the US within this and other bilateral cooperation projects,” writes State Secretary Tone Skogen, in an email to Bergens Tidende.

The slash list from the Pentagon includes several hundred projects in the United States and other countries, including Germany, UK, Italy, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Poland, Turkey Japan, Korea, Kuwait and Jordan, to a total worth of $12.9 billion, according to Associated Press.

It is only relevant to stop projects that have not been initiated before September 30th, 2019.





© NTB Scanpix / #



