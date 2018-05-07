Alexander Rybak could follow Johnny Logan into record books

Norway’s Alexander Rybak is heading up the bookmakers’ lists of Eurovision Song Contest favourites. He could be the second entrant in history to win twice.

Only the Irish artist, Johnny Logan has achieved the feat before, with victories for “What’s Another Year” in 1980 and “Hold Me Now” in 1987.

Rybak himself won with ”Fairytale” in 2009, and participates with “That’s How You Write a Song” this year.

43 countries will participate when the Eurovision Song Contest is held in Lisbon next week.

Norway will be in action in the second semifinal, which will be held on Thursday.

“In the semifinal we hope to show the Norwegian spirit. Let other countries show muscles and such, but we will show that all we do is with ease and joy,” said Alexander Rybak to NTB news.

“My own thoughts are that we have a team that has devoted much to showing people joy and love. Regardless of the results, we know we are doing our best to encourage people,’’ he continued.

Norway is currently ranked second on the bookmakers’ list, according to the overview of Eurovisionworld.com. Only victory for Israel’s entrant, Netta Barzilai, and her song “Toy” gives better odds. And with Israel being, apparently, an honourary member of the Europeanfold,Rybak might have a run for his money.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today