Norwegian actors gets lead roles in American film on Utøya

This week, the recording of an American film about the Utøya massacre started in Norway. Two Norwegian actors supposedly have been given key roles in the film.

According to NRK, Anders Danielsen Lie is awarded the role of the terrorist (Anders Behring Breivik), while Jon Øigaarden is to fill the role of his lawyer, Geir Lippestad.

Danielsen Lie is among other things known from performances in the films “Oslo, August 31” and “Reprise” and is a main characters in the NRK series “Nobel”. The Øigarden is known from the Norwegian TV series “Mammon” and “Absolutely perfect” (Helt Perfekt).

Norway Today has presently not got any comments or confirmation from either actor.

Filming underway

On Håøya outside Nøtterøy, an American film team is already underway with the recordings, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, writes Tønsbergs Blad.

One picture in the newspaper shows that one of the houses on the island has got “Utøya” painted in red on the facade. Representatives from the production company do not want to comment on the matter, but in a notice to the neighbours it is stated that the feature film “Norway” is recorded.

This is the preliminary title of the film that the Film Institute earlier this month awarded a grant of NOK 17.1 million, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

On Wednesday, the shooting of the film will continue on Malmøya outside Larvik, according to Østlands-Posten.

Netflix

The film “Norway” will be based on the book author Åsne Seierstad wrote about the terrorist action, and has a budget of in excess of NOK 180 million. It is Netflix that owns the rights to the manuscript, and will be directed by Paul Greengrass.

He is renowned as director of three of the action series “Jason Bourne” and the “United 93” drama, which is about the one plane that did not reach its target during the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

He also directed “Green Zone” and the also “Bloody Sunday” about British soldiers murdering Catholic demonstrators in (London) Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1972.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today