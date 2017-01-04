Åsne Seierstad tops Norwegian book sales

Åsne Seierstad’s ‘Two Sisters’ (To Søstre) is at the top of the list of Norwegian best-sellers in 2016, beating the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s ‘My Story’ into first place.

‘She managed to write a book that concern’s everyone. She reflected the breadth of public opinion, and the political environment’, said Publishing Director, Anne Gaathaug, of Kagge Publishing to Finansavisen.

‘Two Sisters’ had, by early December, sold upward of 100,000 copies, seven weeks after publication. According to Finansavisen newspaper, Seierstad is approaching 5 million in revenue from the book.

Stoltenberg’s autobiography, ‘My Story’ has so far been printed as an edition to the figure of 60,000.

Revenue isn’t known. When Stoltenberg negotiated a special deal with Gyldendal, it created strong reactions when it became known in October.

A further high-seller within fiction is Jon Michelet’s ‘En sjøens helt: Brennende skip’ (‘A Whole Sea: Burning ships’) with sales of 69,000 books.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today