The pop princess is coming to Oslo on 10 August with her spectacular show Britney: Piece of Me. Tickets on sale from Friday 26 January at 9 am at ticketmaster.no.

Britney: Piece of Me is one of the most successful Las Vegas shows of all time. From 2013 to 2017, Britney performed on stage at Planet Hollywood 250 times and sold tickets for more than $137 million. In 2018 she will be coming to Europe with the same show, which features all of her biggest hits and a solid dose of Vegas glam. READ MORE about Britney Spears to Telenor Arena in August

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today