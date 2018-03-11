Chinese artists build a copy of wooden church in the snow at Beitostølen

With white snow as material, Chinese artists have built a copy of Borgund wooden church on the alpine hill at Beitostølen.

The church is going to light up and see in the spring melt.

Beitostølen Resort have signed an agreement for a snow sculpture festival in Harbin, based on the Chinese concept, wrote Oppland Arbeiderblad newspaper.

The Harbin Festival attracts 18 million visitors.

The wooden church is thus only a taste of next year’s snow sculpture festival at Beitostølen.

The companies at Beitostølen Resort, ‘Destinasjonskirurgene’ and ‘Beito Aktiv’,have visited China several times throughout the autumn and winter to see what opportunities Norwegian tourism has in China.

Among other things, there have been agreements to train Chinese ski instructors in Norway.

