Crown Prince family greeted the children’s parade at Skaugum

True to tradition, the Crown Prince family greeted the children’s parade at their private residence, Skaugum, on May 17.

The whole Crown Prince family was wearing national costumes as they waved vigorously to the passing children’s parade – made up by schools in Asker – for the 16th time.

Tradition Started by King Olav V

The tradition was started by Crown Prince Olav more than 70 years ago.

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus participated vocally both times the corps musicians played the national anthem.

After which the family smilingly received wreaths presented by two flower children from the Hofstad and Bardåsen Primary School.

The two dogs, Muffins Urchin and Milly Cocoa, for the occation equpped with May 17 ribbons, were also attending. Later on Wednesday, the Crown Prince family travels onwards to the capital, where the entire royal family gathers to wave from the Palace balcony.

Marius absent

The gray weather and rain in both the capital and Asker on Wednesday morning did not seem to put any restraints to the celebration, and just before the Crown Prince family went out onto the red carpet, it cleared up.

Big Brother Marius Borg Høiby, the son of the Crown Princess, was however not present at this year’s celebration. He is studying in the United States.

