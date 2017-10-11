Edvard Munch to be on display at Avinor Oslo airport

Thousands of passengers will now have the opportunity to experience Edvard Munch at Oslo Airport.

A specially designed display case will be installed in the new international pier, to be enjoyed by both Norwegian and international passengers.

Avinor and the Munch Museum have signed a ten-year contract to display original works from Edvard Munch, one of Norway’s best-known artists, at Oslo Airport. The artwork will form part of Oslo Airport’s extensive art programme.

“We are extremely proud to be able to show off one of Norway’s greatest artists to passengers from all over the world. Whether our many passengers have chosen Oslo as their final destination, or are just passing through, they will now have the opportunity to view works from one of the best artists that Norway has to offer— Edvard Munch”, said Øyvind Hasaas, Managing Director of Oslo Airport.

The first work to be displayed will be the painting “Head by Head”. One of Munch’s lithography stones will also be on display in the case. Once a year, the artwork will be replaced with a new one.

“The contract with Oslo Airport gives us a completely new and exciting arena for the Munch Museum. Thousands of people pass through this part of the terminal every day, and this will give us a unique opportunity to introduce Edvard Munch to a new audience”, said Stein Olav Henrichsen, Director of the Munch Museum.

The artwork will be in place in December this year.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today