Europe’s largest wooden church restored with Norwegian money

Europe’s largest wooden church in Swidnica in Poland is brought back to its former splendour thanks to Norwegian money. The restoration has taken three years.

– It’s a wonderful day for our church and for the little Protestant community in Swidnica who had not had the opportunity to pay for the work itself, Bozena Pytel, who has been coordinator for the work, said.

On Friday, the church bells rang to mark that the three-year restoration work was completed. It has cost NOK 38 million to restore the church, of which large parts are covered by Norwegian EEA funds.

Among other things, the organ, the pulpit and the altar are renovated.

The Lutheran Peace Church in Swidnica is on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The wooden building accommodates 7,500 people and was built in the 17th century to symbolize the end of the religious conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today