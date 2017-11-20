Woman convicted of growing cannabis

A 46-year-old woman has been sentenced in Borgarting County Court to six years and nine months in prison for the storage of drugs and farming cannabis..

The woman from Bærum was convicted and sentenced in Oslo district court last year to seven and a half years in prison for the storage and production of large amounts of drugs. The verdict was appealed to Borgarting County Court of Appeals for both parts.

The 46-year-old woman was acquitted on two points of the appeal: For the storage of 269 grams of hasj and for the transferring of 500 grams of hasj and 200 grams of marijuana to another person.

She was found guilty of having stored 3.1 kilograms of amphetamine / methamphetamine, 230 grams of cocaine, 3.5 kilos of cannabis and 4.8 kilograms of marijuana plants, as well as for illegal storage, manufacture and for drug delivery.

In May 2014, the police found amphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and 1.1 kilograms of cannabis plants in the woman’s home and a small amount of cannabis plants in a car. At two other addresses, 24 and 56 cannabis plants were found respectively.

She was also sentenced for having more than 175,000 kroner cash, as well as the possession of production equipment. In the district court, she was sentenced to imprisonment for close to 60,000 kroner.

The court of appeals reduced the penalty of the district court by nine months. She receives a reduced penalty because the appeal case took time to get to, but less than she could have received, as she committed a serious new drug violation one year after she was originally charged with the retention of a significant amount of drugs.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today