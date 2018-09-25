Green screen without boundaries in the Arctic

One festival. Two countries. Three days of northern cinematography. Welcome to a Green screen adventure in the Arctic region.

An international film festival of green and social cinematography called “The Northern Character: Green Screen” takes place in the ending of September. This is the first edition of this event which happened in two neighbouring cities – Russian Nikel and Norwegian Kirkenes.

This event has become one of the central ones in the history of biannual film festivals in Murmansk, Russia. The aim of this large event supported by Nornickel Company is finding new forms of human interactions with the outer world as well as the development of an eco-friendly culture.

“The cultural level of a person determines the person’s attitude towards nature. The higher the culture is, the more careful attitude the person has to the world. Nature is not a resource of consumption, but a source of inspiration” say the organisers of the festival.

eco-friendly celebration

The organizers of the festival are required to create an atmosphere of eco-friendly celebration which would unite the Russians and Norwegians in common intentions to save the northern nature. Choosing the Pasvik nature reserve as one of the festival’s locations is not coincidental, and therefore one of the most controversial Norwegian movies called “SEALERS: ONE LAST HUNT” will be shown there. The film is about the last legal voyage of seal hunters. Later on, seal hunting was prohibited by the Norwegian Government in 2015 by law.

Svetlana Soldatova, the president of Northern Character festival: “This time we have managed to collect the newest and most interesting films on a certain subject – about ecology and social issues. These movies are about people. We believe culture, people and nature are links of one chain. We think that we have succeeded in picking the movies corresponding to our beliefs”.

The audience will see the movies from France, Finland, Norway and Russia. A special guest of the festival will be Alexander Sokurov, a Russian filmmaker, the winner of The Golden Lion award and a nominee of the Cannes film festival.

Martha Serobyan, a coordinator of the Northern Character: Green Screen festival says: “We will show the movies about life, love and north. You are all welcome to join us!”

Program of the First International Festival of Ecological and Social Cinema “NORTHERN CHARACTER: GREEN SCREEN”

* the program is preliminary, changes are possible

Day 1 – Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Kirkenes, Norway

Norwegian time (CST)

Site: Samovarteateret / Samovar Theater (Kultursal, Presteveien 34)

12:00-12:15 The opening of the first day of the festival in Kirkenes Greeting of the organizers Introduction to the program of the 1st day of the festival 12:15-14:30 GREEN SCREEN:The program of youth films and programs from the collection of the ICF “Northern Character” WILD COUNTRY / WILD SIDE, 14 minutes, Finland, 2016 DRAWN TO TROUBLE, 17 min., Norway, 2017 SELFY ELLA MARGE / ELLÁ MÁRGE’S SELFIE, 14 min. 36 seconds, Norway, 2017 THE PATROL OF THE PLANET, 10 min. 48 seconds, Norway, 2016 IN THE MOUNTING MELTING / IN A MOOD FOR A SWIM, 10 min., Sweden, 2016

Site: Sør-Varanger library, 3rd floor (Dr Wessels gate 18)

12:30-12:45 GREEN EXHIBITION: the opening of an exhibition of photographs from the collections of “Manarik” Alexander Mazurov (Moscow)

Site: Sør-Varanger library, 3rd floor (Dr Wessels gate 18)

12:45-14:45 GREEN SCREEN: ARCTIC VELONAUT ARCTIC, 18 min., Sweden, 2017 GREEN SCREEN: ARCTIC HOST, 26 min., Russia, 2018 GREEN SCREEN: MEMORY. RUSSIAN IN KIRKENES / MEMORY. NORWEGIAN PHENOMENON, 26 min., Russia, 2018 Premiere! Meeting with the author Yevgeny Bezborodov.

Playground: Aurora kino Kirkenes / cinema “Aurora” (Pasvikveien 2)

15:00-17:30 GREEN SCREEN: ALEXANDRA, 95 min., Russia, Germany, USA, France, Japan, Great Britain, Italy, 2011. Meeting with the author-filmmaker Alexander Sokurov

Playground: Ofelas arena / Dr Wessels gate 1

18:00-19:30 GREEN MUSIC: Performance of the rock band ZDOB SI ZDUB (Moldova). Transfer of the festival relay race to Nickel REGISTRATION FOR THE CONCERT (free admission)

Day 2 – September 28 (Friday) 2018. Nikel, Murmansk region, Russia

Moscow time (GMT+3).

The platform of the future Alley of Friendship. Art-center “number 2 school” (Sidorovicha St., 4)

12:00-12:30 GREEN EVENT: Planting Ceremony Alley of Friendship The opening of the 2nd day of the festival. Greeting of the organizers, familiarization with the program of events

Site: Visit-center of the Pasvik Nature Reserve, cinema hall (Gvardeysky Ave, 43)

12:45-12:50 GREEN SCREEN: RESERVE, 5 min., Russia, 2018 Pasvik – the capital of Fenoscandia 12:50-14:10 GREEN MEETING: “NATURE, CULTURE, MAN”, Presentation of the best practices for the protection of the environment by means of art GREEN SCREEN: MARINE PARTNERSHIP, 30 min., Norway, 2018 14:10-14:20 Intermission

Site: Visit-center of the Pasvik Nature Reserve, cinema hall (Gvardeysky Ave, 43)

14:20-16:00 GREEN SCREEN: OCEAN OIL / SEALERS – ONE LAST HUNT, (18+) 98 min., Norway, 2017 REGISTRATION FOR CINEMA (admission is free) 16:00-16:10 Intermission 16:10-16:20 GREEN SCREEN: ZERO MM / ZERO MM, 8 min., Iran, 2017 16:20-16:45 GREEN SCREEN: ARCTIC. PURE TO CLEAN / ARCTIC. TEST FOR PURITY, 26 min., Russia, 2018 16:45-16:55 Intermission 16:55-17:15 GREEN SCREEN: ARCTIC VELONAUT ARCTIC, 18 min., Sweden, 2017

Venue: Central Library of the PIMBO (Guards Avenue, 33)

14:00-15:30 GREEN EXHIBITION: An exhibition of books about the nature of the North. Game-quiz “Journey to the edge of the Northern Lights” GREEN SCREEN: A LIVING CLASSIC IN ARTEX, 30 min., Russia, 2018

Venue: DK “Voskhod”, Great Hall (Oktyabrskaya st., 1)

18:00-20:30 GREEN SCREEN: ALEXANDRA, 95 min., Russia, Germany, USA, France, Japan, Great Britain, Italy, 2011. Meeting with the author & filmmaker Alexander Sokurov – REGISTRATION FOR CINEMA (admission is free)

Day 3 – September 29 (Saturday) 2018. Nikel, Murmansk region, Russia

Moscow time (GMT+3).

Venue: Art-center ”2 school” (Sidorovicha St., 4)

12:00-17:30 12:00-12:30 GREEN SCREEN: Screenings of films from the collection of the ICF “Northern Character”, premiere TV-21 11:00-11:45 The program of the animation studio “BALL” 11:45-12:00 Coee break 12:00-12:30 THE SON OF HUMAN / SON OF MAN, 25 min. 20 seconds, Russia, 2017 12:30-13:30 THREE INDIOTS / THREE INDIOTS, 45 min., Russia, 2018 13:30-13:45 Intermission 13:45-14:45 SVETLANA AND KURT / SVETLANA AND KURT, 57 minutes, Sweden, 2013 – REGISTRATION FOR CINEMA (admission is free) 14:45-15:00 Coee break 15:00-16:15 HEARING HOW THE GRASS GROWS / TO HEAR HOW THE GRASS GROWS, 54 min., Russia, 2014 REGISTRATION FOR CINEMA (admission is free) 16:15-16:30 Intermission 16:30-17:00 CONFESSION OF MISANTHROPE CONFESSION OF MISANTHROPE, 25 min., Russia, 2017 17:00-17:30 ARCTIC HOST, 26 min., Russia, 2018

Venue: DK “Voskhod”, Great Hall (Oktyabrskaya st., 1)

19:00 GREEN MUSIC. Support – “Postal Service of Bangkok”, a performance by ZDOB SI ZDUB (Moldova) The festive closing of the festival “NORTHERN CHARACTER: GREEN SCREEN” in Nikel – REGISTRATION FOR THE CONCERT (free admission)

