Kygo and Kyrre Lien on European Forbes list

Artist Kygo and photographer Kyrre Lien are two of four Norwegians who have been placed on the magazine Forbes’ list of innovative, young European entrepreneurs.

Together with entrepreneur Martin McGloin and Mondos chef Christian Pettersen, Kygo and Lien are found on the “30 under 30” list of the renowned business magazine, writes Aftenposten.

For Europe, Forbes has ten lists of various categories, so a total of 300 young entrepreneurs are portrayed.

– For me this means that I can be put in touch with talented people who share my vision of what a modern media should bring.

These are people who may want to create change, says Lien. He has reported from the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Gaza and Myanmar, and Forbes highlights ] Liens use of innovative photographic techniques, such as video with a 360 degree angle.

– There is much journalism being created today, both in Norway and internationally, who are too old-fashioned and superficial to reach through the current events.

There is so much information to be put out there. I think it’s important to try out new narrative techniques, such as greater interactive stories that engage readers, says Lien.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today