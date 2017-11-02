Solberg on Forbes’ list of world’s most powerful women

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg of Høyre (H), is positioned 46th on Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 most powerful women. The German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, tops the list.

On the list, Solberg, the only Norwegian woman on the list, is in front of women like Beyoncé Knowles (50th place) and the USA’s election loser, Hillary Clinton (65th place).

Forbes says that she is referred to as ‘Norway’s Angela Merkel’, and that she was recently the first re-elected conservative prime minister since 1985, wrote VG newspaper. She was praised for her handling of falling oil prices.

Angela Merkel topped the list ahead of British Prime Minister, Theresa May. In 3rd place was Melinda Gates, who, together with her husband Bill Gates, is in charge of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Solberg is 17th on the list of the 25 most powerful female political leaders.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today