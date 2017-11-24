Marina Abramović to Henie Onstad

Friday 24 November marks the opening of Abramović’s retrospective exhibition The Cleaner, the most extensive presentation of Abramović’s works in Norway to date.

The exhibition will be on display at Henie Onstad Art Centre until 11 March 2018.

Marina Abramović has spent 50 years using her own body as a canvas, and through pain, risk and endurance she has bared herself in order to stimulate emotional responses in her audiences. It has made her the world’s most famous performance artist.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today