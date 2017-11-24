oBike with dock less service

oBike starts up with dock less bike service

The following is a promotional article written by the commercial Singaporean company oBike. Norway Today however chooses to give them “Airtime” as we think such an environmental initiative is of importance. The competitors have a major drawback that you you have to return the bike to a designated docking station.

oBike teams up with the University of Oslo to pilot its dock-less bike share model on campus

Singapore-based company oBike is excited to announce the launch of a pilot of its dock-less bicycle sharing service today at the University of Oslo (UiO), the first of its kind in Norway.

At a launch event at the UiO, oBike provided students and university employees to test out the bikes, and introduce the dock-less bike which can be found throughout the campus for the next weeks.

oBike has worked closely with the University of Oslo on the roll out of the model that is well-aligned with the universities efforts to raise awareness of cycling as an alternative, greener and healthier mode of transportation in and around the campus.

oBike enables its users to find and unlock bikes through their app. oBikes are armed with smart locks and can be located through GPS. After the ride, oBikes can be parked wherever bicycles are allowed to be parked. Because the bikes do not need to be locked at special docking stations, the service provides its users more freedom and enables higher scalability.

Street Teams

To ensure that the bicycles are parked properly, oBike works with a local street team that manages the maintenance, distribution, and redistribution of wrongly parked and broken bikes. oBike also has an incentive scheme in place that rewards positive cycling behavior.

oBike will work closely with the representatives of the UiO to ensure the station-less bike sharing service is managed correctly and provides a great service for its riders.

Edward Chen, Co-founder oBike, states: “We are committed to work closely with all the authorities in our countries of operations to manage fleets, parking issues, and overcome further challenges – as we also continue to innovate our technology and product offering, evolving with the demand of the market.”

Aspiring users will only need to download the app, register, find the nearest bike on the app, scan the QR code and pedal away!

@obike / Norway Today