The the famous restaurant guide gives one star to Galt, a new restaurant run by the team previously behind Oscarsgate and Fauna. Maeemo retains its three stars, and Statholdergaarden and Kontrast still have one star each.

The Michelin Nordic Guide 2018 adds one more restaurant to Oslo’s list of Michelin eateries. Galt, which opened last fall, merges gourmet cuisine and traditional Nordic food. The restaurant serves a set six-course menu with optional extras like caviar, cheese, oysters and cured meats. The chef team is run by Björn Svensson and some former colleagues from his Michelin-starred restaurants Oscarsgate and Fauna, both now closed. READ MORE about New Michelin restaurant in Oslo

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today