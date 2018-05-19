Norwegian coin artist contributing to the British Royal wedding party

Norwegian artist Ingrid Austlid Rise has designed the portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will be the back of the official memorial coin of the Royal wedding.

In an email to NTB, the Norwegian designer announced that she was contacted by the British coin and medal company Tower Mint after winning a prize for the medal portrait of Tormod Hansen in 2015.

Tower Mint has been commissioned of the making the official memorial coin for Saturday’s wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It was clear that it was important to deliver a portrait at a high artistic level, and I was chosen for that job,” says Rise, who has 31 years of experience as a coin designer at both the Norwegian Royal Mint and the Norwegian Mint.

Text and motif on the front of the coin, which is distributed by the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace along with a host of other memorial items, was designed by a British artist.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today