The European Union (EU) gives support to a Norwegian-Scottish power cable

The EU has contributed more than 10 million euros in funding for the 650 km power cable, ‘NorthConnect’, which will run between Norway and Scotland.

The power cable will run between Sima in Hordaland, and Aberdeenshire in Scotland and work is planned to start in 2019, with completion in 2022.

The money will come from the EU’s aid for infrastructure projects of common European interest, ‘Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)’, said NorthConnect in a statement on Friday.

‘The decision shows that the EU considers NorthConnect to be a very important part of the development of a common European energy market. The cable will strengthen security, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU through the effective integration of renewable energy sources across national borders’, said Richard Blanchfied, NorthConnects project manager in the UK.

NorthConnect is owned by Sweden’s Vattenfall, and the three Norwegian energy companies E-CO Energi, Agder Energi, and Lyse.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today