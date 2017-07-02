Norwegian short film on climate won a prize in France

The Norwegian short film “Fuck Fossils” has won the “Golden Green Award” at the Deauville Green Awards Festival in France.

The film won the award in the category “Fight and adaptation to climate change,” reports NRK.

Deauville Green Awards is a cultural festival that promotes environmental and social sustainability.

“Shame” actor in leading role

The short film shows the everyday life of a family in 2050 when global warming has increased by 2 degrees.

The film is produced by Snöball Film and has Thomas Hayes – known as William in the popular TV series “Shame” – as one of the actors.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today