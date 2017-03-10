Record number of nominee’s for next bishop in Oslo

Oslo Diocese has received proposals for 69 different candidates to be Oslo Bishop Ole Christian Kvarme’s successor. Olav Fykse Tveit has been proposed by most.

Current bishop of Oslo, Ole Christian Kvarme, retires this summer, and the process of finding his successor is well underway.

The Oslo diocesan council has received proposals for 69 different candidates, writes the newspaper Vårt Land. This is a record number of nominee’s according to the newspaper.

Olav Fykse Tveit, general secretary of the World Church Counsil (WCC) has been nominated by the most electorates. Tveit is suggested 37 times, which is nine more than the number two on the list, City Mission pastor in Oslo, Karin Veiteberg…

Number three on the list of those with the most number of votes is Anne May Grasaas, dean of Oslo, with 26 casting their vote for her.

The Diocese council are completely free to choose amongst candidates, whether they are on the list from employees and advice in Oslo diocese – or not.

The basic premise to become nominated as bishop is that one is an ordained minister in the Church of Norway.

The Diocese council shall on May 19th nominate up to five episcopal candidates, but the appointment is not made before September, at the yearly Church Council meeting, the newspaper said.

