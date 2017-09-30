Roger Waters comes to Oslo in August 2018

Roger Waters will hold two concerts in Oslo next year

The Pink Floyd legend is bringing his new solo tour Us + Them to Telenor Arena, where he will be performing songs from his whole career on August 14 and 15, 2018. Tickets are on sale from September 28 this year.

The name of the tour is derived from the song “Us And Them” from the classic Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon from 1974, and Waters says that the concerts will consist of approximately 80% classics and 20% new material. Further information is available at Roger Waters concerts in Oslo, August 2018

