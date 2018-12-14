Royal Christmas at Kongsseteren for the close family

The Norwegian Royal family gathers for the annual Christmas photography at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Friday. They are going to celebrate Christmas together at Kongsseteren (the Royal summer pasture lodge).

Every year, royal families across Europe meet up for a photo shoot in connection with the Christmas picture of the year. Earlier today, the British Christmas pictures were published, and this afternoon our own Royal family meets up for Christmas photography at the Royal Palace as well.

Together with King Harald (81) and Queen Sonja (81), Crown Prince Haakon (45) and Mette-Marit (45) smiles alongside their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra (14) and Prince Sverre Magnus (13).

– The family looks happy and relaxed in the pictures, and they are undoubtedly more popular than many of their royal counterparts, says the glossy magazine Se & Hør’s Royal expert to Dagbladet, and continues:

“The picture really confirms that the Crown Prince couple no longer are parents of small children. Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus are both budding teenagers and seem secure and dashing standing next to their proud parents.

Celebrates together

In recent years the Norwegian Crown Prince family has alternated between celebrating Christmas at Kongsseteren, Skaugum and at the family lodge in Uvdal. This year they will spend the Yuletide Christmas together with the Royal Couple at Kongsseteren, the Royal Palace informs NTB.

Kongsseteren is the Royal Couple’s private property and is located at Voksenkollen in Oslo.

On Christmas Day, the entire Royal family will be present during the Holmenkollen Chapel’s worship service as usual.

In the time leading up to the festivities, Crown Princess Mette-Marit will visit the event “Our Neighbourhood” at Dikemark Asylum Reception Centre on Sunday, December 16th. “Our Neighbourhood” is a festival that aims to strengthen the link between asylum seekers and those living in the neighbourhood, according to kongehuset.no.

The following day, the Crown Prince and his spouse visit the Association For Relatives of Prisoners. The event is a pre-Christmas meeting for children, youngsters and adults who have family members in prison.

Queen Sonja has for many years carried out a visit to an institution or an organisation that does not usually host Royal guests. This year, Queen is scheduled to visit the children’s centre at Ullevål Hospital on Friday, 21st December.

© Dagbladet / #Norway Today