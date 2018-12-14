Hundreds of postal workers may lose the job

Several hundred post-office employees could lose their jobs

The Norwegian Postal service )Posten Norge) is considering accelerating plans that put the workplaces of 300 employees in Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Molde and Stokke at risk.

Employees at several mail terminals received the message this week according to NRK news.

The post office is considering accelerating the plans to move all routing of mail to Lørenskog outside Oslo. Thus 300 full-time jobs could disappear in 2019.

“The final decision has not been taken, but there are quite strong guidelines here,” said District representative, Helge Mathisen of the Postkom union at LO.

Escalating

He thinks the time of the announcement indicates that it is very urgent for the post-office to make the changes.

“We really have an agreement that such messages should not come right before Christmas. December is peacetime,’’ he continued.

Posten Norge confirmed to NRK that it is urgent to look at measures to streamline operations. Letter volume has fallen sharply over the past 20 years. By 2018, that had escalated.

“We must look at measures that will have a financial impact already in 2019. The streamlining of route planning is one of the measures we are looking at,” said John Eckhoff, Press Officer of Posten Norge.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today