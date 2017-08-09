Shellfish festival in Mandal
The town is turned “upside down” the second weekend of August.
Seafood and shellfish are on the menu – the town is busy and buzzing with happy seafood lovers, music and atmosphere.
Dates for the Shellfish festival
- Wed, August 9, 2017 12:00 AM
- Thu, August 10, 2017 12:00 AM
- Fri, August 11, 2017 12:00 AM
- Sat, August 12, 2017 12:00 AM
- Sun, August 13, 2017 12:00 AM
