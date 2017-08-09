Shellfish festival in Mandal

The town is turned “upside down” the second weekend of August.

Seafood and shellfish are on the menu – the town is busy and buzzing with happy seafood lovers, music and atmosphere.

Read More about shellfish festival in Mandal

Dates for the Shellfish festival

Wed, August 9, 2017 12:00 AM

Thu, August 10, 2017 12:00 AM

Fri, August 11, 2017 12:00 AM

Sat, August 12, 2017 12:00 AM

Sun, August 13, 2017 12:00 AM

© visitnorway.com / Norway Today