Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 9. August 2017

Shellfish festival in Mandal

The town is turned “upside down” the second weekend of August.

 

Seafood and shellfish are on the menu – the town is busy and buzzing with happy seafood lovers, music and atmosphere.

Dates for the Shellfish festival

  • Wed, August 9, 2017 12:00 AM
  • Thu, August 10, 2017 12:00 AM
  • Fri, August 11, 2017 12:00 AM
  • Sat, August 12, 2017 12:00 AM
  • Sun, August 13, 2017 12:00 AM

 

© visitnorway.com / Norway Today

