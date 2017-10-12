The Stovner Tower opens today

Oslo’s newest attraction is a 260-metre footpath among the treetops at Stovner in the northeastern part of the city. The public will be able to visit the tower anytime for free.

The official grand opening on 12 October at 6 pm is open for everyone, and will be celebrated with speeches and a concert with the Oslo duo Calvert.

The walk up to the highest point stretches between tree trunks, foliage and the open air, and is designed to feel like a walk up into the sky. In the evenings the tower will be decorated with beautiful lighting.

The Stovner Tower (Stovnertårnet) is located at Fossumberget just behind Stovner Shopping Centre. To get there you can follow the walking paths from the shopping centre, Karl Fossums vei, Fossumberget or Olaus Fjørtofts vei. The closest metro station is Stovner, approximately 600 metres from the tower and 25 minutes from the railway station with metro number 5.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today