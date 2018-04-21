TusenFryd Amusement Park open for the summer, turns 30

Norway’s largest amusement park is ready for a new season of thrills, opening on 21 April! In April and May the park is open on weekends and public holidays.

2018 marks TusenFryd’s 30th anniversary. Norway’s favourite playground has had over 12 million visitors since 1988. Today, you can choose from more than 30 attractions in the park. You might be familiar with some of them, like Ragnarok, ThunderCoaster, Speed ​​Monster, SpinSpider or Thors Hammer? The park also has lots of fun rides and games for the youngest children, and a water park open in summer.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today