Walking with dinosaurs – The arena spectacular brings the dinosaurs to live in Oslo Spektrum from 12 to 14 October.

The performance tells the story of the evolution of the dinosaurs with an almost filmic realism. It shows how the dinosaurs interacted, how the meat-eating dinosaurs developed into bipeds, and how the grass eating ones defended themselves against the more impressive predators.READ MORE about Walking With Dinosaurs

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

PRACTICE YOUR NORWEGIAN AT LANGUAGE CAFÉ!