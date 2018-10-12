Walking With Dinosaurs

TOPICS:
DinosaursDinosaurs.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 12. October 2018

Walking with dinosaurs – The arena spectacular brings the dinosaurs to live in Oslo Spektrum from 12 to 14 October.

 

The performance tells the story of the evolution of the dinosaurs with an almost filmic realism. It shows how the dinosaurs interacted, how the meat-eating dinosaurs developed into bipeds, and how the grass eating ones defended themselves against the more impressive predators.READ MORE about Walking With Dinosaurs

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

PRACTICE YOUR NORWEGIAN AT LANGUAGE CAFÉ!

Book Cafe

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Walking With Dinosaurs"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*