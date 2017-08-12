Week long Elvis celebration kicks off in the USA

Elvis Presley fans mark that on the 16th of August, it will be 40 years ago today that The King died. There will be a nine day Elvis festival in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

This year’s commemoration began on Friday, and record numbers of fans are expected to gather in Memphis for the occasion, according to USA Today.

It is the first major anniversary of the music legend’s death since a major upgrade of the Graceland Hotel and Entertainment complex at the Memphis property which was Elvis’ main home after he became famous, and until his death in 1977.

Elvis Week will be marked from the 11th to 19th of August, and the program includes what is referred to as ‘The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest’Several guest appearances have also been announced, among others, by Priscilla Presley, who was married to ‘E’ from 1967 to 1973, and is the mother of his daughter, Lisa Marie.

After his stratospheric breakthrough in 1956, Elvis became one of the first global superstars, but his career suffered a downturn when groups like The Beatles and Rolling Stones rose to prominence.

Although other stars of the era, such as Gene Vincent and Eddie Cochran, enjoyed great success in Britain and Europe, Elvis never toured beyond the American territory of Hawaii, as it is said that his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, had fled the Netherlands in a great hurry after a female neighbour was found murdered in his hometown.

Rumour has it that he didn’t want it discovered that he was not,in fact, a Southern ‘good ole boy’, but a Dutchman who never took up American citizenship.

After years of making formulaic Hollywood movies, with no live performances, Elvis went back to the stage in 1968.

He made many memorable performances before obesity and reliance on a daily cocktail of debilitating prescription drugs ended his life prematurely at the age of 42.

On August the 16th, 1977, Presley died at home in Graceland, in Memphis.

