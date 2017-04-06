The world’s 50 best eateries are named

The world’s best restaurant is Eleven Madison Park in New York . No Norwegian restaurants are among the top 50. The Danes though managed to scrape into19th-place during the show in Melbourne .

It’s Daniel Humm who is head chef at Eleven Madison Park.

He managed to push last year’s Italian winner, Osteria Francescana, down from first place.

The Italian restaurant had this year see themselves as runners up with second place in the competition, which took place during at a large-scale show in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Spanish restaurant El Celler De Can Roca came in third.

Denmark became only country in Scandinavia which enjoys the limelight among the world’s best eateries.

Geranium in Copenhagen came namely in at number 19, while Relæ, also located in the capital of Denmark, came in as number 39.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today