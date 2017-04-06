Solvik-Olsen says yes to increased toll for air pollution

The Government will grant Oslo and other cities the right to put a tax on days with high air pollution.

The Ministry of Transport Wednesday presented proposals for legislative changes that make it possible for the City of Oslo to use tolls to reduce the use of cars on certain days.

The city council in the capital want a five-fold increase of road tolls as an emergency measure on days with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air due to weather conditions.

– We make changes in legislation in line with guidance from Parliament and the wishes of the big cities. The changes in the regulations allow tolls to be differentiated based on vehicles’ environmental characteristics, Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (FRP), said.

He put forward a proposal to amend the legislation which will also make it possible to differentiate tolls according to the time of day.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today