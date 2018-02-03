Additional points for men in higher education

The government opened the possibility to provide additional points for men in several studies where there is a skewed gender distribution.

‘The student mass within the various studies should reflect the community. Gender is a part of diversity, and therefore there should be a more even gender balance in the student and employment groups, said research and higher education minister,

Iselin Nybø of Venstre (V).

It is one of several changes to the regulations for admission into higher education which have now been adopted.

Parliament had previously asked the government to investigate the design and introduction of extra points to those who apply for studies where there are 80% or more of the opposite sex.

The government has therefore made changes to the registration regulations that make it clearer when additional points will be granted.

In order to level out differences, and achieve a greater degree of gender equality, certain courses will be opened for applicants to receive up to two additional points for a limited period.

This year, this includes veterinary and animal care education at Norway’s Environmental and Biological Sciences College, and Nursing Education at the University of Agder, and Lovisenberg University of Diakonia.

New regulations also apply that for two years, the vocational school provides general academic qualifications.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today