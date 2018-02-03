Norwegian soldiers rescue Strand from a terrorist attack in Kabul

There were Norwegian navy special forces who rescued researcher Arne Strand from the hotel that was attacked by terrorists in Kabul, confirms the Armed Forces to VG.

The Norwegian special forces performed first aid on the CMI scientist before rescuing him from the burning Intercontinental hotel in Kabul two weeks ago, writes VG according to Major General Torgeir Gråtrud, lead of the Norwegian Navy special forces who told of the dramatic attack to the newspaper.

-“There were several fires lit in the hotel. There were explosives and there were a lot of injured people, many were in shock. The hotel is a very large building with several floors. The situation was very chaotic and hard to control,” says Gråtrud to VG.

According to Gråtrud, the soldiers knew that there was a Norwegian in the hotel, which was under attack by Taliban soldiers for 17 hours. He says it is not unusual that there be Norwegian citizens in the hotel. He states, however, that Strand did not receive preferential treatment, others also got help from the soldiers who came to the rescue.

