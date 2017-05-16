Most bullying happens at school

Of children and adolescents who are bullied, 69% said that it only happens when they are at school, according to findings from the chat service ‘snakkommobbing.no’.

Only 9% of those using the service said that they are only being bullied online, wrote NRK news organization.

‘It’s surprising, because there is a lot of attention given to what’s happening on digital media. Those who contact us are much more concerned with what happens when they meet others at school,’ said the head of Snakkommobbing.no, Andreas Eidem, to NRK.

The service found that use is greatest straight after school time, while the number of inquiries decreased during school holidays. Last year, Snakkommobbing.no received 5,500 inquiries from users.

More than half of those who contacted them said that they hadn’t talked to adults about bullying experiences before, according to Snakkommobbing.no.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today