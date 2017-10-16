Several thousand demonstrate against the government’s budget cuts to Folk High Schools (Colleges of Higher Education)

The government faces massive opposition from several directions for its proposal to cut funding to Folk High Schools. On Tuesday, thousands of students took to the streets.

‘We are very disappointed with government proposals. The cuts will have major consequences for both schools, and students, and unambiguously affect them at a time when Folk High Schools have a record number of students,’ said Odd Arild Netland, General Manager of Folkehøgskolerådet.

The government proposes to cut NOK 45 million in funding to public higher education institutions in next year’s state budget.

The demonstration will be held in front of the Parliament building on Tuesday at 15.00. Large sections of the opposition, including the government’s own budget partners, the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) and Venstre (Left) are participating. Trine Skei Grande, Knut Arild Hareide, Audun Lysbakken, and Bjørnar Moxnes will make appeals.

This is the third time in four years that the government has proposed cuts to Folk High Schools. In 2014 and 2015, the cuts were

nullified by a solid majority in parliament, according to the National College of Higher Education.

‘Considering the dropout issue, both at High School level, and in higher education in general, this signal from the government is very alarming,’ Netland said.

