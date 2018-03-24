The largest study locations in Norway

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has most students, but a number of new higher education institutions have been included in the top ten as a result of mergers in recent years.

In the academic year 2017/18, a total of 293 000 students were enrolled in higher education in Norway and abroad. This is an increase of 4 000 students from the year before, according to updated figures from Students in higher education.

Close to 277 500 students were enrolled in higher education in Norway, and another 15 500 students were studying abroad.

Structural changes in the higher education sector have led to several mergers at institutional level in recent years. As a result, ‘new’ educational institutions are now among the top ten in terms of student numbers in higher education.

Half the students enrolled in the six largest institutions

Almost 40 000 students were enrolled in NTNU, making it by far the largest institution in 2017. Another 27 500 students were studying at the University of Oslo. Both BI Norwegian Business School and Oslo and Akershus University College of Applied Sciences hosted approximately 20 500 students.

In 2016, Buskerud and Vestfold University College was number ten in terms of student numbers. After merging with Telemark University College to become the University College of Southeast Norway (USN), they are now the fifth largest higher educational institution in 2017, with 17 700 students.

The Western Norway University of Applied Sciences – former Bergen University College, Stord/Haugesund University College and the Sogn and Fjordane University College – is also ranked in the top ten in 2017, with close to 16 000 students.

Source: SSB / #Norway Today