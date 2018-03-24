School employee in Ringsaker sentenced for striking a pupil

A male school employee is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 10,000 for striking a pupil at a primary school in Ringsaker in October 2017. The offended being a seven-year-old girl.

The man did not admit to be guilty, but Hedmarken District Court believes that he has struck the pupil, writes Hamar Arbeiderblad.

The girl had climbed up on the top of a fire cabinet, and to induce her to come down, the man used a piece of wood to “prod” her on the shoulder, he explained in court.

The girl came home from school and told her parents about what had happened. She then revealed a red welt on her back that was duly photographed.

Although the violence is not deemed as gross, the court believes it is an aggravating fact that it was a seven-year-old child who was at the wrong end of the stick.

