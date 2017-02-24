Only two new oil students at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

In 2014, before oil prices fell, and 50,000 jobs were cut in the industry, there were 60 freshmen in petroleum technology at NTNU. This year there are only two.

On the petroleum technology course in Trondheim there are now only around 90 students divided into four areas, and only two of them are first year students, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

At the University of Stavanger last year, all applicants were for Bachelor studies in petroleum were accepted, for the first time in 15 years. Places were left open both for studies in petroleum engineering and geology.

Petroleum and Energy Minister, Terje Søviknes (FRP), is scared by the thought that there may be a lack of expertise in oil industry technology if the industry starts an upward turn again:

‘Many have pointed out that 2017 is probably is the year when it bottoms out. I feel that there is cautious, though rising optimism, both in the supply industry and among oil companies.

I see a bright future. I just hope we do not get a steep upswing again, so we end up in about three or four years suddenly needing people again in the industry, and we haven’t the expertise available’ said Søviknes.

